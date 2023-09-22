Senior Connect
Governor appoints district court judge for Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Heath Nance to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial...
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Heath Nance to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 13, per Cooper’s announcement from Sept. 22.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced Friday that he has appointed Heath Nance to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 13.

Judicial District 13 serves Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties. The position was left vacant after C. Ashley Gore was appointed to the Superior Court.

“Heath Nance brings years of legal experience to the bench,” said Cooper in the announcement. “I’m grateful for his willingness to step up and serve the people of North Carolina.”

Nance currently serves as Chief Assistant District Attorney for N.C.’s 15th Prosecutorial District.

“Previously, he served as the General Counsel for Black’s Tire Service, Inc. and has over a decade of experience in private practice. Nance earned his Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his Master of Business Administration from Elon University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law,” the announcement states.

Learn More: Gore appointed as Superior Court Judge for Bladen, Columbus counties
C. Ashley Gore

