Freeman Park to close due to expected weather impacts

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced just before 11:30 a.m. that Freeman Park will close at 1 p.m. due to inclement weather expected to impact the Cape Fear area on Friday, Sept. 22.

“Due to expected high winds and tides from the tropical weather system in our area, Freeman Park will close today, Friday, September 22nd, at 1PM, and remain closed until further notice,” the announcement from the town states.

