Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It pays to be a couch potato, at least it might if you enter this contest.

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix. It promises to pay $2,500 to the lucky TV enthusiast who nabs the gig.

The job? To identify the most binge-worthy show on the streaming site.

And if you love “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” you are in luck. Those are the shows you’d most likely be watching or rewatching.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

Applications have to be in by Sept. 25, which just happens to be National Binge Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pender County and Brunswick County schools to operate on early release schedule Friday
Dale Walter Rockensuess
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with sexual battery
Johnson said she wished ReBuild NC could have been more transparent with her future living...
‘I can’t fix it because I don’t have the money to do it’: ReBuild NC under scrutiny from homeowners
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Pender, New Hanover counties
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Sep. 22, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: coastal storm swirling by Friday, improvements for the weekend

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Jeffrey Lott
Lumber Bridge man charged in connection to wife’s death, sheriff’s office says
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Targeted auto strikes may spread to other states and cities as noon deadline set by union nears