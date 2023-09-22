Senior Connect
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center updates visitation policy due to COVID cases

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is updating its visitation policy as of Friday, Sept. 22, due to recent cases of COVID-19.

“As of Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, only one parent or guardian will be allowed in the waiting room with pediatric patients in the Emergency Department. The previous limit was two parents/guardians. Once a child is placed in a room, they can have two parents/guardians with them,” a Cape Fear Valley Health announcement states.

The number of cases in the Children’s Emergency Department was between zero and two per day for over a month until the end of August. Then between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, there were 12 cases in the department. From Sept. 3-9, there were 51 cases in the department, and then the next week there were 45 cases.

“We have seen a slight uptick in COVID cases, and this is to help ease crowding issues in our Children’s Emergency Department waiting room,” said Vice President of Emergency Management and Engineering Brian Pearce.

Across the system, there have been about 260 positive COVID tests for adults and children each week since Sept. 3. The system has 25 inpatient COVID patients as of Sept. 22.

You can find the health system’s full visitation policies below:

