Bladenboro man faces drug charges after home searched

Shawn Dale Hunt
Shawn Dale Hunt
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man is facing multiple drug charges after law enforcement conducted a search at a home Wednesday.

Shawn Dale Hunt, 34, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances
  • Possession of schedule II controlled substances
  • Possession of schedule VI controlled substances
  • Manufacture schedule VI controlled substances
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding possible illegal use and distribution of controlled substances in the 1500 block of Richardson Road in Bladenboro,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “This complaint was investigated by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and the complaints were substantiated.

“On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 1504 Richardson Road, Bladenboro North Carolina. Pursuant to the search warrant execution, amounts of Cocaine, Marijuana (packaged for sale and as part of an active grow operation), Weapons, and U.S. Currency were seized.”

Hunt was booked under a $57,500 secured bond.




