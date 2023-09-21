Senior Connect
Two charged after Goldsboro police say 6-year-old accidentally shot herself

Goldsboro crime
Goldsboro crime(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been charged after a six-year-old Goldsboro girl accidentally shot herself this past weekend.

Eliana Parker, 22, and Terrell Bedell, 27, were both charged with failure to secure firearms to protect a minor.

Police said last Sunday night they stopped a vehicle that ran several stop lights on Wayne Memorial Drive.

The driver told police they were on their way to the hospital with an emergency, so the officer escorted them the rest of the way.

The girl had a gunshot wound to her hand and was transferred to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill where she was eventually released.

Parker and Bedell both lived at the girl’s home, though police did not say what their relationship was to the child.

The man and woman were given $5,000 unsecured bonds by a magistrate.

