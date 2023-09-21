Senior Connect
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Pender, New Hanover counties

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Pender and New Hanover counties at 11:16 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Visit the WECT Weather page to stay up to date on the latest information concerning weather in the area.

Additionally, high rip current risks are expected for coastal Pender and New Hanover counties.

According to the NWS release, the weather situation is “unfavorable for tornadoes,” but “showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.”

“There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible,” the release adds.

