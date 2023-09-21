Supply man arrested, charged with sex offense

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released details on Thursday, Sept. 21, concerning the arrest of 30-year-old Miguel Angel Guarneros, of Supply.

According to the arrest warrant, Guarneros has been charged with second-degree forcible sexual offense. He was booked by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Guarneros received a $75,000 secured bond. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the N.C. Judicial Branch Court Date Calendar.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.