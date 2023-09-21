State reports five cases of West Nile virus since Aug. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reminding people to avoid mosquito bites after five reports of West Nile virus infection since Aug. 1.

The NCDHHS said on Sept. 21 that late summer and early autumn are the most common times that people become infected with mosquito-borne disease. All five people have recovered, but typically the NCDHHS only sees two to three WNV cases reported by this time of year.

“As we move into the fall months and colder weather, this is a reminder that mosquitos are still active and can transmit West Nile virus,” said State Public Health Entomologist Michael Doyle. “We urge residents to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites and local governments to implement integrated mosquito management methods for mosquito control.”

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who get the virus are asymptomatic, but about one in five develop a fever with other symptoms such as headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

“About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). West Nile is not the only mosquito-borne virus in the state. Approximately 20 cases of La Crosse encephalitis are reported each year in the western part of the state, and one case has been reported so far in 2023. There is also always a small risk of contracting eastern equine encephalitis in the eastern counties, but no cases have been reported this year,” a NCDHHS announcement states.

The NCDHHS recommends taking precautions to protect against mosquito bites:

Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) when outside in areas where mosquitoes might be present.

Use caution when applying repellent to children. See www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you for repellants that will work for you and your family.

Install or repair and use window and door screens.

Close doors without screens, including garage doors. Do not leave doors propped open.

Use air conditioning if needed due to a lack of window or door screens.

Reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, birdbaths, etc. at least once a week.

If you think you or a family member might have WNV disease, talk with your health care provider.

You can learn more about the West Nile virus on the NCDHHS website.

