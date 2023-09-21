Senior Connect
Southport Board of Aldermen announces meeting on sewer plant expansion

Southport
Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen is set to host an emergency meeting on Monday, Sept. 25.

During the meeting, the board is set to consider an amendment to the city’s interlocal agreement with Brunswick County for the sewer plant expansion.

The meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall, located at 113 W. Moore Street, Southport.

