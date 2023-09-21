Southport Board of Aldermen announces meeting on sewer plant expansion

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen is set to host an emergency meeting on Monday, Sept. 25.

During the meeting, the board is set to consider an amendment to the city’s interlocal agreement with Brunswick County for the sewer plant expansion.

The meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall, located at 113 W. Moore Street, Southport.

