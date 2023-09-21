Projects in Bladen, Columbus counties receive $665,000 total in funding

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Projects in Bladen and Columbus counties received a total of about $665,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, per a USDA announcement from Thursday.

“USDA is providing loans and grants to communities participating in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). These investments will expand access to jobs, business opportunities, quality health care, clean water and renewable energy,” the announcement states.

The projects include:

Four County EMC in Bladen County will use $300,000 in Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program funds to help Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial Inc. in the building of a distillery and restaurant in the Elizabethtown Airport Industrial Park. The USDA says the distillery is expected to provide 30 full-time and 10 part-time jobs and help the tourism industry in the region.

Four County EMC will use another $300,000 in funds from the program to help Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc. in constructing a medical clinic in the Elizabethtown Airport Industrial Park. The facility will be operated by Cape Fear Valley Health, providing primary care, specialists, and walk-in care in various specialties.

The Town of Chadbourn will use a $65,000 Rural Development Rural Business Development Grant to complete a master revitalization plan for its downtown area.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda provides a historic opportunity to build our economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down,” USDA Rural Development N.C. State Director Reginald Speight said. “The Rural Partners Network is working right alongside people in small towns, rural places and on Tribal lands to get them the resources they need to strengthen their communities and turn their visions for a vibrant future into reality.”

Across the country, the funding will support 56 projects in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico with a total of $148 million in awards from the USDA.

