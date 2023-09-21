Project applications open for Work on Wilmington 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Project applications have opened for Work on Wilmington 2024, which is set for April 20, according to a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce announcement.

“Work on Wilmington is New Hanover County’s largest single day of volunteer service each year hosted by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce that takes place over a four-hour period, bringing together hundreds of volunteers to complete service projects across our community. Last year Work on Wilmington raised over 85K that went towards helping organizations like Access of Wilmington, DREAMS Center of Arts Education, and Nourish NC,” a Wilmington Chamber announcement states.

“This year, we will coincide with Earth Day, making it our greenest and most impactful day yet. We are seeking project proposals from non-profits, local governmental organizations, and schools in the Wilmington area. Projects that require large numbers of volunteers are preferred and must be able to be completed in four hours. Projects that have tangible benefits for the community and would be impossible without the help of Work on Wilmington volunteers are highly encouraged,” the announcement continues.

You can submit a proposal online here. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 6.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.