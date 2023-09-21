Senior Connect
Police arrest Robeson County assistant district attorney on DWI charge

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An assistant district attorney in Robeson County is accused of driving while drunk.

A Lumberton police report states that Gary Andrew Price was arrested following a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Monday at 3801 Fayetteville Road.

The report shows that he used alcohol and was charged with driving while impaired and failing to yield from a private driveway.

It also states that he was given a “custody release.”

According to the incident report and online records, his trial date is scheduled for Nov. 22.

WMBF News has reached out to the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office to get a comment on the matter and to get Price’s employment status following the arrest. We are waiting to hear back.

