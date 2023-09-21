Senior Connect
Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with sexual battery

Dale Walter Rockensuess
Dale Walter Rockensuess(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a man charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

Per a PCSO announcement, 61-year-old Dale Walter Rockensuess from Hickory is working as a project coordinator at a Hampstead housing development site.

Rockensuess was charged with one count of assault on a female and one count of sexual battery following an investigation.

He’s being held under a $20,000 secured bond.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any member of the public with information regarding Rockensuess and similar conduct to contact Detective B. Davis at 910-259-1515,” the announcement states.

