Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with sexual battery

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a man charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

Per a PCSO announcement, 61-year-old Dale Walter Rockensuess from Hickory is working as a project coordinator at a Hampstead housing development site.

Rockensuess was charged with one count of assault on a female and one count of sexual battery following an investigation.

He’s being held under a $20,000 secured bond.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any member of the public with information regarding Rockensuess and similar conduct to contact Detective B. Davis at 910-259-1515,” the announcement states.

