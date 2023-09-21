Senior Connect
North Carolina NAACP State Convention to be held in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 80th anniversary North Carolina NAACP State Convention will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center from Thursday, Sept. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 30.

Gov. Roy Cooper is set be the keynote speaker for a luncheon on Friday, and Attorney General Josh Stein is a featured speaker for a gala on Saturday.

NHC NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell will be the keynote speaker for a discussion on the “State of the State on Civil Rights.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the NC NCAAP’s website here.

