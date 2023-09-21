New Hanover County Downtown Library to host Black Maternal Health discussion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services is inviting the community to share their stories at an event at the New Hanover County Downtown Library.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the event invites Black mothers to join the conversation about Black maternal health experiences and inequities.

Light refreshments and childcare will be provided.

You can learn more and register online.

