Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County Downtown Library to host Black Maternal Health discussion

New Hanover County Library main branch in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County Library main branch in downtown Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services is inviting the community to share their stories at an event at the New Hanover County Downtown Library.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the event invites Black mothers to join the conversation about Black maternal health experiences and inequities.

Light refreshments and childcare will be provided.

You can learn more and register online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Laquilia Lynn McKenzie
Woman charged with murder in Bladen County homicide investigation
Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Hayes is accused of hitting and killing 61-year-old Michael Bernard near Carolina Beach Road...
‘The last thing you want to do is drive off’: Wilmington PD speaks out on recent hit-and-runs
Investigation ongoing after one person injured in Whiteville shooting

Latest News

Work on Wilmington
Project applications open for Work on Wilmington 2024
Wilmington Convention Center
North Carolina NAACP State Convention to be held in Wilmington
An advert for The Cameron Art Museum's upcoming exhibit 'Monument'
New exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum Nov. 10
The NC Center for Afterschool Programs has been selected as a Moonshot Catalyst Awardee in...
NC Center for Afterschool Programs receives STEM award to engage students