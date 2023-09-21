Senior Connect
New Hanover County announces drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

New Hanover County Health and Human Services is set to hold a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic...
New Hanover County Health and Human Services is set to hold a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on several days in the coming weeks.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is set to hold a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on several days in the coming weeks.

The clinic will be at the HHS Annex at 1507 Greenfield St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25-29 and Oct. 2-6.

“Every year, the flu shot is tailored to offer the best protection possible and getting a flu vaccine helps your body build that protection from illness,” said Health Director Jon Campbell. “We wanted to make getting a flu shot as easy as possible for members of the community. Visiting the drive-thru can be relatively quick and our team can provide vaccines to multiple people in the vehicle. It’s also a great option for those that have mobility limitations, allowing the shot to come to them.”

The vaccines will be for anyone 6 months and older, and no appointment is required. There is no out-of-pocket cost, but anyone with insurance is asked to bring their information to provide as part of the registration process.

You can learn more on the HHS website.

