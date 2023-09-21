New Hanover County announces drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is set to hold a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on several days in the coming weeks.

The clinic will be at the HHS Annex at 1507 Greenfield St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25-29 and Oct. 2-6.

“Every year, the flu shot is tailored to offer the best protection possible and getting a flu vaccine helps your body build that protection from illness,” said Health Director Jon Campbell. “We wanted to make getting a flu shot as easy as possible for members of the community. Visiting the drive-thru can be relatively quick and our team can provide vaccines to multiple people in the vehicle. It’s also a great option for those that have mobility limitations, allowing the shot to come to them.”

The vaccines will be for anyone 6 months and older, and no appointment is required. There is no out-of-pocket cost, but anyone with insurance is asked to bring their information to provide as part of the registration process.

You can learn more on the HHS website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.