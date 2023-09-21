New exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum Nov. 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The exhibition Monument is set to open at the Cameron Art Museum on Nov. 10 with a preview for museum members on Nov. 9.

CAM says the exhibition will include the work of renowned artists Sonya Clark, Willie Cole, Stephen Hayes, Juan Logan, Alison Saar, Augustus Saint-Gaudens, and Kara Walker. The National Endowment helped fund the exhibit, which takes inspiration from the Boundless sculpture placed outside the museum in honor of the United States Colored Troops.

“We are grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for funding Monument, an exhibition that brings Boundless into a dialogue with contemporary artists, as well as artists from art history. We are looking forward to sharing this exhibition with our community,” said Heather Wilson, executive director of the Cameron Art Museum.

The exhibit will be displayed at CAM until March 31, 2024.

“Stephen Hayes, who teaches at Duke University, has created a new work specifically for this exhibition, featuring additional casts of descendants of the USCT that he made when creating Boundless. Hayes, who participated in artist Kehinde Wiley’s artist residency Black Rock Senegal in January, believes that artists are as much translators as they are creators, and his work often gives voice to the African American experience, through both historical interpretation and contemporary mixed-media artwork,” a CAM announcement states.

“Dr. Sonya Clark’s work, Monumental Cloth, explores the legacy of symbols and challenges the power of propaganda, erasures, and omissions, through the recreation of the Confederate Flag of Truce. Dr. Clark is a Professor of Art at Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, and her work has been exhibited in over 350 museums and galleries in the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Australia,

“Kara Walker’s complete Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (15 prints in the portfolio) weave imagery of the antebellum South with racist stereotypes. Plaster casts on loan from the Augustus Saint-Gaudens National Park juxtapose the work of Augustus Saint-Gaudens on Memorial to Robert Gould Shaw and the Massachusetts Fifty-Fourth Regiment with Hayes’s Boundless,

“Alison Saar’s maquette, a study for Swing Low: Harriet Tubman Memorial is also included. Upon its installation in Harlem in 2008, Swing Low became the first public monument to an African American woman in New York City. It memorializes Tubman, who escaped slavery in 1849 and made an estimated thirteen trips on the Underground Railroad helping others to freedom.”

