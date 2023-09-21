New Bladen County website aims to help community learn about substance abuse treatment services

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County on Thursday announced the launch of a website dedicated to helping the community learn about substance abuse treatment services.

The Recovery Bladen website includes downloadable and printable resources with information on alcohol, huffing, marijuana, signs of substances abuse and more.

Residents can find information on prescription assistance, medication drop boxes, recovery housing, medical care and hospice care in the county.

Recovery Bladen is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a $1 million award. None of the website was financed with non-governmental services.

You can learn more on the website.

