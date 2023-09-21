Senior Connect
New Bladen County website aims to help community learn about substance abuse treatment services

The new Recovery Bladen website, announced by the county on Sept. 21, 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County on Thursday announced the launch of a website dedicated to helping the community learn about substance abuse treatment services.

The Recovery Bladen website includes downloadable and printable resources with information on alcohol, huffing, marijuana, signs of substances abuse and more.

Residents can find information on prescription assistance, medication drop boxes, recovery housing, medical care and hospice care in the county.

Recovery Bladen is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a $1 million award. None of the website was financed with non-governmental services.

You can learn more on the website.

