Neighbors rally to fix local canal drainage system in Lake Waccamaw

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The canal that runs along Waccamaw Shores Rd. has been a longtime problem for residents.

The canal is currently stagnant with no drainage or flow, causing a buildup of trash, invasive weeds, insects, and excess algal blooms. There are even debris remnants from Hurricane Florence and other storms still sitting in the water. This has made it so wildlife that previously lived in the canal can no longer survive, causing animals to move to a different location.

Many neighbors moved along the canal because of the life it brought to the area, but now, all of the things they loved about it are gone.

“I’m used to coming out the back porch and we see four, five, six alligators out here. Our little boy gives them names. We used to see turtles on logs. Now, it’s sad to see the state of it,” Charlyee Jacobs-Burrow, a woman who lives along the canal, said.

This is why neighbors rallied together to bring town and government officials to see the canal themselves. Jacobs-Burrow and her neighbors made a Facebook post asking officials to hear their concerns. They invited Congressman David Rouzer to review the conditions of the canal.

On Thursday, Lake Waccamaw officials and Congressman David Rouzer’s District Director Chance Lambeth paid a visit to the canal and met with neighbors.

Residents voiced their concerns and Lambeth took notes to relay to Congressman Rouzer. However, town officials explained that they can’t do much to help the problem due to property lines. Legally, the town can’t clean out private ditches, and unfortunately, the canal has become more like a ditch than a waterway over the past year. The US Army Corps of Engineers said they can’t do anything because the canal is not considered a major waterway.

“It’s been over a year now and we have no turtles, no gators, I mean, there’s a few here and there, but it feels like they’ve been pushed out because they don’t have any food. I would just like to see it return back to its original beauty,” Paul Ashenfelter, a resident along the canal, said.

While there were not any solutions or agreements made on Thursday, WECT will continue to monitor the issue and provide updates.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.