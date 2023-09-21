NC House passes $30 billion state budget with raises, tax cuts, controversial policy changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina House voted to pass a new, $30 billion state budget Thursday — the first vote needed in a series of approvals that are expected to soon wrap up months of negotiations on the budget, most of it done in secret.

The vote passed mostly along party lines, with a handful of Democrats joining the chamber’s Republican supermajority. GOP leaders defended the budget for balancing tax cuts with moderate raises for state employees, additional health care funding, millions added to savings, and billions spent on construction and infrastructure projects.

