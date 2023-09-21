Multimillion-dollar contract awarded for harbor dredging in N.C., Georgia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $23.9 million contract was awarded on Sept. 15 for maintenance dredging of multiple harbors in South Atlantic states.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Wilmington District awarded the contract to Manson Construction Company, per a Sept. 21 announcement.

The company will work on maintenance dredging of the Savannah Harbor and Brunswick Harbor in Georgia, along with the Wilmington Harbor in North Carolina.

“The Morehead City Harbor, North Carolina, is also included in this contract as an option to award by the end of November 2023. The decision to award the Morehead City Harbor option will be based upon the results of an upcoming survey to compare the current depths to the authorized depths,” a USACE announcement states.

”This contract will involve the maintenance dredging of the entrance channels to these harbors, with placement of material in open water placement sites accessible to hopper dredges.

“Dredging is expected to begin in the winter of 2023 for Brunswick Harbor, Savannah Harbor, and Wilmington Harbor. Depending upon channel conditions, the contract option for Morehead City Harbor will be awarded as well, with dredging to occur in 2024.”

USACE says that, before fiscal year 2018, each district would contract this work independently of other districts in the South Atlantic Division, resulting in districts competing for a limited number of ocean-certified dredges in the local market.

“Using a consolidated acquisition strategy, this effort gives SAD an opportunity to achieve significant savings and to improve the efficiency of entrance channel work throughout the region,” the announcement continues.

