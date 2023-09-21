Moore’s Creek National Battlefield to close due to inclement weather

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moore’s Creek National Battlefield will be closed on Friday, Sept. 22, due to high winds and multiple inches of rain expected due to Tropical Cyclone 16.

A determination will be made about park operations on Saturday, Sept. 23, after a thorough investigation of the safety of the park.

