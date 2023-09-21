Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Moore’s Creek National Battlefield to close due to inclement weather

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Moore’s Creek National Battlefield will be closed on Friday, Sept. 22, due to high winds and multiple inches of rain expected due to Tropical Cyclone 16.

A determination will be made about park operations on Saturday, Sept. 23, after a thorough investigation of the safety of the park.

For more information, please visit here. To find the current status of park operations, visit here.

First Alert Forecast: coastal storm to swirl by Friday, improving conditions over the weekend

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Laquilia Lynn McKenzie
Woman charged with murder in Bladen County homicide investigation
Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Hayes is accused of hitting and killing 61-year-old Michael Bernard near Carolina Beach Road...
‘The last thing you want to do is drive off’: Wilmington PD speaks out on recent hit-and-runs
Investigation ongoing after one person injured in Whiteville shooting

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Panthers QB Bryce Young not expected to play Sunday due to ankle injury
New Hanover County Library main branch in downtown Wilmington
New Hanover County Downtown Library to host Black Maternal Health discussion
Work on Wilmington
Project applications open for Work on Wilmington 2024
Brunswick County Schools will operate on an early release schedule on Friday, Sept. 22, the...
Brunswick County Schools to operate on early release schedule Friday