Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A person riding an ATV found a 2-year-old who had gone missing in a rural area of Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Iron Mountain Post were called to a home in the Faithorn area around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a missing 2-year-old girl.

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.

Police conducted an extensive search that involved drones, multiple K-9 teams and residents in the area.

Assets and personnel from surrounding counties in Michigan and Wisconsin were also active in the search.

A local citizen on an ATV found the girl about three miles from her home around midnight.

The girl was asleep, using her smaller dog as a pillow while the larger one stayed nearby.

Officials said she was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health.

“Cooperation and coordination by various government and volunteer agencies in conjunction with community efforts contributed to the successful outcome,” police said.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post thanked everyone involved in locating the young girl.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Laquilia Lynn McKenzie
Woman charged with murder in Bladen County homicide investigation
Hayes is accused of hitting and killing 61-year-old Michael Bernard near Carolina Beach Road...
‘The last thing you want to do is drive off’: Wilmington PD speaks out on recent hit-and-runs
Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Investigation ongoing after one person injured in Whiteville shooting

Latest News

The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
Elizabethtown Homecoming Celebration postponed
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster
The Cape Fear Latinos Festival Parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Second annual Cape Fear Latinos Festival Parade postponed, set for Sept. 30
Rural Kansans are among those ready to benefit from an affordable broadband internet program
NC Center for Afterschool Programs receives STEM award to engage students
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student