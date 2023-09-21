Senior Connect
Kids forced to sleep on floors due to overcrowding at NC juvenile detention facilities

Juvenile detention facilities in North Carolina are overcrowded and the Department of Juvenile Justice has the highest vacancy rate out of all NCDPS departments.
“Eighty kids are having to sleep on dayroom floors."
By Mark Bergin, Chelsea Donovan and Jon Jenkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The 13 juvenile detention facilities across North Carolina are all over capacity.

The facilities can hold 320 kids, but they are housing more than 400 as of Wednesday.

“Eighty kids are having to sleep on dayroom floors,” said William Lassiter, who serves as the deputy secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

The Wake Juvenile Detention Facility in Raleigh can hold 24 kids.

Lassiter said Juvenile Justice has the greatest need for staff of any agency within the DPS.

You can read read the rest of this story here.

