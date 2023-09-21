First Alert Forecast: coastal storm to swirl by Friday, improving conditions over the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a brush from a storm system that may attain tropical traits and, should it, it would get the name Ophelia. The National Hurricane Center has included the eastern Cape Fear Region, including New Hanover and Pender Counties, in a Tropical Storm Warning through early Saturday. More impactful tropical storm conditions, which may include surge and tornadoes - are likelier farther northeast over the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. Still, this storm system now carries a high enough profile for the Cape Fear Region for your First Alert Weather Team to raise a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 22.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen should bring a widespread soaking rain to southeast North Carolina. Localized ponding or poor-drainage flooding can't be ruled out, especially closer to the coast. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/tksphcVX8O — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) September 21, 2023

Timing & Impacts: These have not really changed, despite the increased tropical verbiage from the NOAA narrative. Through Friday and Friday night, expect bands of locally heavy showers to stream in from the ocean while cool winds bluster in from the north. By Saturday morning, most spots will have realized one to three inches of rain and some roadway ponding. As the Cape Fear Region will be on the western periphery of this system, big variations in these tallies are possible. Many spots - especially but not exclusively those within the Tropical Storm Warning area - will also have netted some 40+ mph wind gusts by Saturday morning. Sky conditions will gradually but significantly improve Saturday ahead of a very nice Sunday. Rough marine and surf conditions, including rip currents, may not settle until Sunday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is set to bring significant wind impacts to southeast North Carolina Friday into early Saturday. Secure any loose objects outside. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/BDysl0ePad — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) September 21, 2023

Our Promise & Your Action: For now, this system is not likely to be as impactful from a flooding, wind, and severe storm standpoint as Idalia was in August; trust your First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on TV, online, and on your WECT Weather App in any case. The app is a great way to see all official National Weather Service bulletins - including marine bulletins - that may be relevant to your location. As a precaution, you might choose to secure loose porch and yard items and clear storm drains.

Stay vigilant and prepared as you navigate the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.