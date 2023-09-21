DMV seeking applicants to operate license plate agency in Wilmington

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Sep. 21, 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants to operate a license plate agency in Wilmington.

“In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The current agency, at 13 S. Kerr Ave., at the Market Plaza Shopping Center in Wilmington, will permanently close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 after the current operator’s contract ends. The agency has been operated by Charles Garrett since 2003. The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county,” a DMV announcement states.

Applications are due by Oct. 20 and can be found on the NCDOT website. Interested applicants can call 919-615-8521 with questions.

Also in the local area, these two license plate offices are open Monday through Friday:

  • 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 108., Wilmington, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 910-763-7076
  • 30 Government Dr. N.E., Bolivia, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 910-253-2712

