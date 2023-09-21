CFCC and Genesis Block collaborate on Block Eatz food incubator to help local culinary entrepreneurs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFCC and Genesis Block have partnered to support aspiring entrepreneurs in the culinary industry by establishing food incubator Block Eatz.

Block Eatz, a food hall incubator, offers a support system and through CFCC’s Culinary Program by providing a shared space between aspiring chefs, entrepreneurs, and food enthusiasts. Participants have access to a fully equipped commercial kitchen and mentorship from industry professionals.

“I am immensely proud of our collaboration with Genesis Block,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “By uniting the resources and expertise of our diverse community, we have created a dynamic space where aspiring culinary entrepreneurs can thrive. This effort fosters culinary talent, cultivates a spirit of entrepreneurship, and provides valuable experiential learning opportunities for our students.”

The combination of resources will enable program attendees to experiment with concepts, refine their skills and develop business plans for their standalone restaurants.

“Genesis Block is honored to partner with Cape Fear Community College to establish Block Eatz as a platform for aspiring and established local food entrepreneurs to commercialize their concepts,” said Girard Newkirk, Co-founder and CEO of Genesis Block. “This deepens our relationship with CFCC and the Small Business Center, serving as the first point of contact for many future business owners in our region. We now have connected direct food service operational experience with entrepreneurship to lower the barriers and risks for local food entrepreneurs. A true collaboration of quality education, skills training, and structured support from ideation to commercialization.”

Block Eatz will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., M-F. Block Eatz is open to the public.

For more information about Block Eatz or how to participate, email here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.