Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CFCC and Genesis Block collaborate on Block Eatz food incubator to help local culinary entrepreneurs

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFCC and Genesis Block have partnered to support aspiring entrepreneurs in the culinary industry by establishing food incubator Block Eatz.

Block Eatz, a food hall incubator, offers a support system and through CFCC’s Culinary Program by providing a shared space between aspiring chefs, entrepreneurs, and food enthusiasts. Participants have access to a fully equipped commercial kitchen and mentorship from industry professionals.

“I am immensely proud of our collaboration with Genesis Block,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “By uniting the resources and expertise of our diverse community, we have created a dynamic space where aspiring culinary entrepreneurs can thrive. This effort fosters culinary talent, cultivates a spirit of entrepreneurship, and provides valuable experiential learning opportunities for our students.”

The combination of resources will enable program attendees to experiment with concepts, refine their skills and develop business plans for their standalone restaurants.

“Genesis Block is honored to partner with Cape Fear Community College to establish Block Eatz as a platform for aspiring and established local food entrepreneurs to commercialize their concepts,” said Girard Newkirk, Co-founder and CEO of Genesis Block. “This deepens our relationship with CFCC and the Small Business Center, serving as the first point of contact for many future business owners in our region.  We now have connected direct food service operational experience with entrepreneurship to lower the barriers and risks for local food entrepreneurs.  A true collaboration of quality education, skills training, and structured support from ideation to commercialization.”

Block Eatz will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., M-F. Block Eatz is open to the public.

For more information about Block Eatz or how to participate, email here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Emily Hayes
Suspect in custody following fatal Wilmington hit-and-run
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023
Fox and Hound closes Mayfaire location

Latest News

Neighbors wary of new development proposal in Ash in Brunswick County
Neighbors wary of new development proposal in Ash in Brunswick County
UNCW head basketball coaches Takayo Siddle and Nicole Woods join the '1on1 with Jon Evans"...
Takayo Siddle & Nicole Woods: The State of Seahawk Hoops (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
New Hanover County Community Endowment
New Hanover Community Endowment Board moving forward with new strategic plan, grant applications
Melvin Emde
Court documents reveal details about the rape charges a man faces in Brunswick County, following the faking of his own death