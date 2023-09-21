CFCC announces career partnership with Coast Guard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced a partnership with the United States Coast Guard on Thursday, Sept. 21, to provide career opportunities for marine technology graduates.

“This partnership will open the doors for Marine Technology Program graduates with a Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) to participate in the USCG’s Direct Enlistment Program,” the announcement states. “This prestigious program offers graduates an accelerated path to serve in the United States Coast Guard and contributes to the nation’s maritime security.

“After completing boot camp, Marine Technology graduates will enter as a 3rd Class Boatswain Mate career at an E4 level.”

We are excited to enter this partnership with the United States Coast Guard. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to providing our students with outstanding opportunities for career advancement and service to our country. Graduates of our Marine Technology program are well-prepared to excel in the maritime industry, and this collaboration with the Coast Guard provides graduates with another career pathway.

Morton signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday, Sept. 8, “solidifying a commitment to enhance education and career pathways for [CFCC] students.”

For more information, please visit the CFCC Marine Technology program website.

We are excited to enter this partnership with CFCC to offer a pathway for outstanding graduates to enlist in the Coast Guard at advanced pay grades directly. Our workforce is the heartbeat of our service. Without people, our ships, boats, and aircraft don’t move. The partnership will help ensure the Coast Guard is Semper Paratus, or Always Ready, to serve the nation by protecting the environment, defending the nation from maritime threats, and saving lives.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.