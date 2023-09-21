CFCC announces career partnership with Coast Guard
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced a partnership with the United States Coast Guard on Thursday, Sept. 21, to provide career opportunities for marine technology graduates.
“This partnership will open the doors for Marine Technology Program graduates with a Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) to participate in the USCG’s Direct Enlistment Program,” the announcement states. “This prestigious program offers graduates an accelerated path to serve in the United States Coast Guard and contributes to the nation’s maritime security.
“After completing boot camp, Marine Technology graduates will enter as a 3rd Class Boatswain Mate career at an E4 level.”
Morton signed a letter of intent with the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday, Sept. 8, “solidifying a commitment to enhance education and career pathways for [CFCC] students.”
For more information, please visit the CFCC Marine Technology program website.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.