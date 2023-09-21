Brunswick County Schools to operate on early release schedule Friday

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools will operate on an early release schedule on Friday, Sept. 22, the school system announced Thursday.

Specific release times were not listed in a news release from the school system.

“Due to the threat of inclement weather, Brunswick County Schools will operate on an early release schedule on Friday, September 22, 2023, for staff and students,” the news release states. “All Friday afterschool activities are canceled.

“All afterschool activities for Thursday, September 21, 2023, are still on schedule.”

