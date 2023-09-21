Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 Halifax County Deputies injured in multi-county chase, carjacking

A high-speed chase that began in Nash County and ended in Weldon resulted in two Halifax County deputies being injured Wednesday.
(MGN)
By Jelia Hepner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A high-speed chase that began in Nash County and ended in Weldon resulted in two Halifax County deputies being injured Wednesday.

Halifax County deputies were notified around 5 p.m. by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office of a violent carjacking that occurred at the 141-mile marker on I-95 North.

Halifax County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle on I-95 and attempted to pull it over, but the suspect fled.

The chase continued north on I-95 and onto US Hwy 158 in Weldon, where the suspect crashed into two marked Halifax County patrol cars.

Two Halifax County deputies were transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids with injuries.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Laquilia Lynn McKenzie
Woman charged with murder in Bladen County homicide investigation
Hayes is accused of hitting and killing 61-year-old Michael Bernard near Carolina Beach Road...
‘The last thing you want to do is drive off’: Wilmington PD speaks out on recent hit-and-runs
Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Investigation ongoing after one person injured in Whiteville shooting

Latest News

Johnson said she wished ReBuild NC could have been more transparent with her future living...
‘I know I can’t fix it because I don’t have the money to do it’: ReBuild NC under scrutiny from homeowners who say damages have gone unrepaired
Neighbors wary of new development proposal in Ash in Brunswick County
Neighbors wary of new development proposal in Ash in Brunswick County
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC and Genesis Block collaborate on Block Eatz food incubator to help local culinary entrepreneurs
UNCW head basketball coaches Takayo Siddle and Nicole Woods join the '1on1 with Jon Evans"...
Takayo Siddle & Nicole Woods: The State of Seahawk Hoops (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)