2 Halifax County Deputies injured in multi-county chase, carjacking

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A high-speed chase that began in Nash County and ended in Weldon resulted in two Halifax County deputies being injured Wednesday.

Halifax County deputies were notified around 5 p.m. by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office of a violent carjacking that occurred at the 141-mile marker on I-95 North.

Halifax County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle on I-95 and attempted to pull it over, but the suspect fled.

The chase continued north on I-95 and onto US Hwy 158 in Weldon, where the suspect crashed into two marked Halifax County patrol cars.

Two Halifax County deputies were transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids with injuries.

