Bus carrying high school students to band camp veers off highway, killing 1 and hurting dozens

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and injured others. (WABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A charter bus carrying high school students to a band camp hurtled off a New York highway and down an embankment Thursday, killing one person and hurting dozens of others, officials said.

The wreck happened in the early afternoon on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City, state police said. Forty-three people were taken to hospitals, county fire officials said on social media.

At least five people were badly hurt, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV.

News footage showed ripped-up grass on the embankment and the bus lying on its left side with its roof warped. A ladder allowed rescuers to reach the windows.

The bus was one of six in a caravan carrying students from Farmingdale High School on Long Island to a band camp in Greeley, in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a message from the school district.

Students on the other buses were to stop off at a community college for a break before heading back to Long Island.

“Students will have the opportunity to stretch and meet with grief counselors,” according to a message from the district. “Once cleared, they will be returning to Farmingdale High School.”

State troopers and emergency workers were on the scene to help local crews, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” Hochul said in a prepared statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

