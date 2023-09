WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 25-year-old Jocquez Kyree Herd, who was last seen on Martin St. on Sept. 19.

He is six feet and four inches tall and weighs approximately 233 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Reports say he is in need of medication.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

