Police looking for suspect after bank robbery reported at Wells Fargo near UNCW

A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 590 S College Road at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 20.

According to a representative with the police department, authorities are looking for a male suspect.

“During the robbery the suspect passed a note to an employee before eventually leaving on foot. Units are actively searching the area. If you or someone you know sees this man or knows who he is please call 911,” a WPD announcement states.

Authorities are working to gather more details at this time. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

