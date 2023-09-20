Senior Connect
UNCW earns 2023-24 Best Public National University ranking

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW was ranked #109 on the 2023-24 Best Colleges rankings from the U.S. News & World Report.

According to a news release from UNCW, preliminary data that will be finalized in the fall states the number of first-year students increased by over 300 students to more than 2700. The number of undergraduates has increased to nearly 14,500, totaling the university’s students enrolled of nearly 18,000.

“At UNCW, we are committed to transforming students’ lives,” said Provost James J. Winebrake.  “To be recognized by U.S. News & World Report among the nation’s best public universities underscores our mission, vision and priorities to offer unparalleled opportunities and education that best equip our students for the future.”

UNCW states they saw improvements in the following U.S. News rankings categories:

  • Best Value Schools-National Universities
  • Top Performers on Social Mobility-National Universities
  • Undergraduate Computer Science Programs

UNCW also ranked in the following categories:

  • Overall National Universities
  • Undergraduate Business Programs
  • Undergraduate Nursing Programs
  • Best Colleges for Veterans-National Universities
  • Undergraduate Psychology Programs, a new category

“Enrollment and retention is a campus-wide effort, and our success is a result of UNCW’s outstanding faculty and staff who care deeply for student success,” said Cynthia Demetriou, the associate provost for Student Engagement, Enrollment, and Retention.

