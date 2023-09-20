Senior Connect
Southport Fire Department opens registration for fall Citizen’s Fire Academy

Citizen's Fire Academy flyer for Southport Fire Department
Citizen's Fire Academy flyer for Southport Fire Department
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department has opened registration for the fall Citizen’s Fire Academy and will accept applications no later than Oct. 2.

The Citizen’s Fire Academy will meet every Monday at 6 p.m. starting on Oct. 16. Highlights of the program include a tour of the fire headquarters, being raised in a 101 platform aerial, hands-on experience with the Jaws of Life, breathing apparatus, fire extinguishers, and driving a fire engine and ambulance.

The schedule will consist of the following:

  • Week 1: Oct. 16- Introduction to the Fire Service
  • Week 2: Oct. 23- A day in the life of a firefighter/EMT.
  • Week 3: Oct. 30- Fire Prevention and Life Safety, Fire Marshall’s Office; Education, Enforcement and Investigation
  • Week 4: Nov. 6- Emergency Medical Services, Technical Rescue and Extrication.
  • Week 5: Nov. 13- Disasters and High Risk Emergencies.
  • Week 6: Nov. 20- Fire Academy Review and Graduation Ceremony.

To register, apply online at the Southport FD website or the City of Southport website. For more information call fire headquarters at 910-457-7915.

