QR codes installed at six Carolina Beach murals to promote education for children

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project and Island Women Literacy Committee have partnered to install educational QR codes at six murals in the town’s downtown business district.

“A plaque with unique QR codes has been placed at kids’ eye level to scan and learn. Activities will encourage kids and their families to interact, learn about the murals, use their imagination and encourage them to read more about the different mural subjects,” the release from the Carolina Beach Mural Project states.

According to the release, the QR codes, intended for children ages 5 to 12 years of age, are located at the following murals and are within walking distance of each other:

  • Mural #10: Beach Breeze, located at the Carolina Beach Arcade; the QR code at this location will teach visitors about kites
  • Mural #3: California Dreamin’, located at Crush & Grind; this QR code teaches about the ocean and surfing
  • Mural #5: Summer at the Boardwalk, located at Hurricane Alley’s; the QR code here provides information on sand dunes and beaches
  • Mural #7: Indigenous Fly Feaster, located at Kate’s Pancake House; this QR code offers information on the Venus flytrap
  • Mural #8: Marine Magic, located at The Dive; the QR code at this location will teach visitors about sea creatures
  • Mural #14: Cape Fear’s Captain, located at Celtic Creamery; this QR code teaches about trains

“The mission of the Island Women Literacy Committee is to increase literacy across the island, with a focus on children. Other literacy initiatives include the Little Free Libraries and volunteering in the schools,” the announcement states. “The Smart Art Kids project is a branch of the literacy goals and aims to further involve kids in reading and the arts.

“The Island Women organization will be tracking the number of QR code scans and will use the data to determine if more QR Codes will be implemented.”

For more information, please visit the Carolina Beach Mural Project website and the Island Women Literacy Committee website.

