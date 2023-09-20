Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society’s Board of Directors is set to host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 30.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the open house will let the public tour the shelter and ask questions about the facility. There will be light refreshments, and PCHS merchandise will be for sale.

“Our goals include increasing community awareness of our Shelter and increasing both membership and volunteers (committee members, Shelter volunteer workers, For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store volunteer workers, etc.), Tickets for our annual raffle will be available for sale. You can also learn about our low-cost Spay/Neuter Program and how local businesses can get involved with our organization and sponsor our Furry Friends, as well as how to sign up to become a volunteer,” a PCHS announcement states.

The shelter is located at 1407 W. Wilmington St., Hwy 53 West in Burgaw.

