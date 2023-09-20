Senior Connect
Novant Health to host falls prevention event and educate on risk factors

(KY3)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health will hold a free falls prevention screening event on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Novant Health Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Point for Falls Prevention Awareness Week.

Falls are the largest reason Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center sees trauma patients, with accidental falls resulting in death and serious injuries.

Physical and occupational therapists will be at the event to educate and screen participants for fall risk.

