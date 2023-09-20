NCDOT to close lanes on Brunswick County roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT has updated the real-time traffic map and three roads in Brunswick County will experience road closures in October.

The following are to take place:

NC-133 heading north, near Yaupon Way, from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The northbound lane of the bridge over Intracoastal Waterway will be closed for inspection, and the nearest cross street is Yaupon Way.

NC-130, or Holden Beach Road SW, near Brunswick Avenue from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The eastbound lane of the bridge over Intracoastal Waterway will be closed for inspection and the nearest cross street is Pompano Street.

NC-904, near Culpepper Road in Ocean Isle Beach, from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The eastbound lane of the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is closed for inspection and the the nearest cross street is Culpepper Road.

Drivers are advised to use caution and follow the directions of personnel at the sites.

