NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson delivers grant to New Hanover High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson and his pit crew delivered a $15,000 grant from Hendrick Automotive Group to New Hanover High School on Tuesday.

The money will go toward STEM education in automotive technology.

Larson says that it’s fun to show students that they could work in racing one day.

“You know seeing their excitement about racing, and if they weren’t excited about it, maybe they’ll be excited about it after this. And as they approach - you know - when they have to make decisions on their careers down the road after high school, maybe it will spark some interest in our sport, because there’s a lot of job opportunities in NASCAR and in Hendrick Automotive Group,” Larson said.

To round out his visit, his crew performed a pit stop demonstration for the students.

