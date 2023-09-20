Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Leland Police Department to host National Night Out event

The Leland Police Department
The Leland Police Department
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is inviting the public to a National Night Out event set for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Founders Park, the event will include food trucks, a DJ, games, raffles and a meet and greet with local law enforcement.

“We’re looking forward to another opportunity to connect with the community we serve at National Night Out,” Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said in a press release. “We know that strong relationships with our residents, business community, and other area agencies are so important, and we’re excited to continue building on those.”

Guests can expect to see representatives from Leland Fire/Rescue, State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and Brunswick County EMS.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between police and the communities they serve, along with neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” a town announcement states. “Millions of people across thousands of communities from all 50 states take part in National Night Out every year. While some choose to celebrate in August, the Leland Police Department opted for the October date in hopes of cooler weather.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Emily Hayes
Suspect in custody following fatal Wilmington hit-and-run
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023
Fox and Hound closes Mayfaire location

Latest News

Battleship North Carolina
Fall Musical Salute to the Battleship NC to feature Wilmington Big Band
Thalian Hall, which serves as a theater for performances and as the City of Wilmington's City...
Historic Thalian Hall to celebrate 165 years with free tours, sound effect demonstration
New Hanover County is looking for volunteers to help with two programs aimed at assisting...
New Hanover County seeking volunteers to help residents file their taxes
Thalian Hall's main stage
‘Annie,’ ‘The Producers’ on the schedule for Opera House Theatre Company’s 2024 season