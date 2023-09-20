Leland Police Department to host National Night Out event

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is inviting the public to a National Night Out event set for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Founders Park, the event will include food trucks, a DJ, games, raffles and a meet and greet with local law enforcement.

“We’re looking forward to another opportunity to connect with the community we serve at National Night Out,” Police Chief Jeremy Humphries said in a press release. “We know that strong relationships with our residents, business community, and other area agencies are so important, and we’re excited to continue building on those.”

Guests can expect to see representatives from Leland Fire/Rescue, State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and Brunswick County EMS.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between police and the communities they serve, along with neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” a town announcement states. “Millions of people across thousands of communities from all 50 states take part in National Night Out every year. While some choose to celebrate in August, the Leland Police Department opted for the October date in hopes of cooler weather.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.