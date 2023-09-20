Investigation ongoing after one person injured in Whiteville shooting
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2600 block of Smyrna Road in Whiteville on Tuesday, Sept. 19, after receiving a report involving a gunshot wound.
According to the incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, a vehicle reportedly drove by the property at 11 p.m. and fired multiple shots.
One victim was named in the incident report, whose arm was grazed in the incident, causing a minor injury.
The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.