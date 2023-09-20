Investigation ongoing after one person injured in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2600 block of Smyrna Road in Whiteville on Tuesday, Sept. 19, after receiving a report involving a gunshot wound.

According to the incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, a vehicle reportedly drove by the property at 11 p.m. and fired multiple shots.

One victim was named in the incident report, whose arm was grazed in the incident, causing a minor injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

