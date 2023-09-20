Senior Connect
Husband of Apex woman found dead at Jordan Lake charged with murder

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of an unnatural death after 34-year-old Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat was found dead in August at Jordan Lake.
Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick
Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Ryan Bisesi
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The husband of a woman who was found dead in Jordan Lake has been charged in connection with her death.

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of an unnatural death after 34-year-old Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat was found dead in August at Jordan Lake.

Drabick is being held without bond in the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Drabick’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Hikmat and Drabick were 34 and lived in Apex. Deputies had previously suspected foul play in Hikmat’s death and searched the couple’s home in Apex and a home in Raleigh.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

