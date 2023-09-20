Historic Thalian Hall to celebrate 165 years with free tours, sound effect demonstration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Historic Thalian Hall is inviting the community to an event to celebrate 165 years of performances.

The hall opened on Oct. 12, 1858 with performances of Honeymoon and The Loan of a Lover.

During tours on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, there will be a demonstration of the Thunder Roll, one of the oldest operating theatrical sound effects systems in the world.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to learn more about the dynamic role that Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has played in Wilmington’s history. As part of this free tour led by one of Historic Thalian Hall’s volunteer Docents, you will experience what it was like to attend a performance in 1858, before modern special effects were in use,” a Thalian Hall announcement states.

Each tour is limited to 60 people, and Thalian Hall expects them to fill up fast. You can claim a free ticket for tours at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. online here.

