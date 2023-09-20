Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Historic Thalian Hall to celebrate 165 years with free tours, sound effect demonstration

Thalian Hall, which serves as a theater for performances and as the City of Wilmington's City...
Thalian Hall, which serves as a theater for performances and as the City of Wilmington's City Hall.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Historic Thalian Hall is inviting the community to an event to celebrate 165 years of performances.

The hall opened on Oct. 12, 1858 with performances of Honeymoon and The Loan of a Lover.

During tours on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, there will be a demonstration of the Thunder Roll, one of the oldest operating theatrical sound effects systems in the world.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to learn more about the dynamic role that Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has played in Wilmington’s history. As part of this free tour led by one of Historic Thalian Hall’s volunteer Docents, you will experience what it was like to attend a performance in 1858, before modern special effects were in use,” a Thalian Hall announcement states.

Each tour is limited to 60 people, and Thalian Hall expects them to fill up fast. You can claim a free ticket for tours at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Emily Hayes
Suspect in custody following fatal Wilmington hit-and-run
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023
Fox and Hound closes Mayfaire location
Donna Fayko (left) and Tufanna Bradley (right)
New Hanover Co. Health and Human Services director resigns

Latest News

New Hanover County is looking for volunteers to help with two programs aimed at assisting...
New Hanover County seeking volunteers to help residents file their taxes
Thalian Hall's main stage
‘Annie,’ ‘The Producers’ on the schedule for Opera House Theatre Company’s 2024 season
The QR codes, intended for children ages 5 to 12 years of age, are located at murals within...
QR codes installed at six Carolina Beach murals to promote education for children
UNCW was ranked #109 on the 2023-24 Best Colleges rankings from the U.S. News & World Report.
UNCW earns 2023-24 Best Public National University ranking