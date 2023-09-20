Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: fair skies Wednesday, unsettled times soon

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Sep. 19, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with fair skies, light breezes, still reasonable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s Wednesday. Enjoy!

Offshore low pressure will soon share rain chances with the Cape Fear Region, including 20% for Thursday, 50% for Friday, 50% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. Thunder, gusty winds, heavy surf, rough seas, and waterspouts may accompany this system, largely hinging on whether, and then to what extent, this low pressure develops subtropically. Rough Trust your First Alert Weather Team to add more definition in the coming days!

As it is, distant Hurricane Nigel ought to enhance surf and rip current activity to Cape Fear beaches - especially ones that face east - late this week into part of this weekend. Nigel itself it likely to turn extratropical and bring gusty rain to Icelandic waters over the weekend. Elsewhere on the tropical weather front: tropical storm formation remains likely between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Caribbean islands by next week.

Stay vigilant and prepared as you navigate the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

