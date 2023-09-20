Senior Connect
Fall Musical Salute to the Battleship NC to feature Wilmington Big Band

Battleship North Carolina
Battleship North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina are inviting the community to its Fall Musical Salute to the Battleship set for Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

The two-hour concert featuring the Wilmington Big Band will be held in the shadows of the big guns on the battleship’s fantail. Guests are invited to bring their favorite chairs, beverages and snacks to enjoy before and after the performance. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“The concert will celebrate the historic World War II battleship’s October 2, 1961, arrival in the Port City and its opening to the public less than two weeks later on October 14,” the announcement states.

Tickets are available through the Friends website, cost $5 for the general public and are free to Friends of the Battleship members.

“The October 6 event will also be the last opportunity to purchase a chance to win the Battleship Legacy Quilt being raffled by the Friends. The queen-size, handcrafted quilt was donated for the raffle by a small group of Leland-area quilters. Tickets for the raffle will be available for $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets. The drawing for the quilt will be held on October 14. Proceeds from the concert and raffle benefit the Friends’ continuing effort to “Help Preserve the Legacy” by helping fund programs, acquisitions, and restoration of the historic Battleship North Carolina,

Proceeds from the concert and raffle benefit the Friends' continuing effort to "Help Preserve the Legacy" by helping fund programs, acquisitions, and restoration of the historic Battleship North Carolina," the announcement continues.

