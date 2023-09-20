Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cucalorus to host film screening for ‘Burned: Protecting the Protectors’

Burned: Protecting the Protectors
Burned: Protecting the Protectors(Cucalorus Film Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus Film Foundation has announced the starting film for its upcoming lineup for Friday Nite Films at Jengo’s Playhouse is Burned: Protecting the Protectors on Sept. 22.

The film follows the story of Diane Cotter’s journey to find answers to decades of firefighter cancer, with a Q&A after the screening with director Elijah Yetter-Bowman, Wilmington firefighter Laura Brantford and Cape Fear River Watch Executive Director Dana Sargent.

The screening will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $10.

Tickets to all screenings for Friday Nite Films can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Emily Hayes
Suspect in custody following fatal Wilmington hit-and-run
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Fox and Hound Pub and Grille at Mayfaire in Wilmington, NC closed in Sept. 2023
Fox and Hound closes Mayfaire location

Latest News

The Leland Police Department
Leland Police Department to host National Night Out event
The Leland Police Department will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4
539 acres of the Mid-Atlantic Industrial Rail Park on Andrew Jackson Highway.
Brunswick County commissioners approve $19 million purchase of 539 acres
Laquilia Lynn McKenzie
Woman charged with murder in Bladen County homicide investigation