Cucalorus to host film screening for ‘Burned: Protecting the Protectors’
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus Film Foundation has announced the starting film for its upcoming lineup for Friday Nite Films at Jengo’s Playhouse is Burned: Protecting the Protectors on Sept. 22.
The film follows the story of Diane Cotter’s journey to find answers to decades of firefighter cancer, with a Q&A after the screening with director Elijah Yetter-Bowman, Wilmington firefighter Laura Brantford and Cape Fear River Watch Executive Director Dana Sargent.
The screening will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $10.
Tickets to all screenings for Friday Nite Films can be purchased here.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.