Cucalorus to host film screening for ‘Burned: Protecting the Protectors’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cucalorus Film Foundation has announced the starting film for its upcoming lineup for Friday Nite Films at Jengo’s Playhouse is Burned: Protecting the Protectors on Sept. 22.

The film follows the story of Diane Cotter’s journey to find answers to decades of firefighter cancer, with a Q&A after the screening with director Elijah Yetter-Bowman, Wilmington firefighter Laura Brantford and Cape Fear River Watch Executive Director Dana Sargent.

The screening will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $10.

