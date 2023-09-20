Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

CMPD: Man arrested after jogger shot in south Charlotte neighborhood

The suspect faces several charges.
The report states the charges are for aggravated assault.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A jogger was injured in a shooting over the weekend in south Charlotte, police said.

The shooting happened on Sharon Road around 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s not far from the Myers Park area.

Officers said the victim was jogging on Sharon Road when he was approached by Stephen Damonta Montgomery, 33. The suspect, without warning, allegedly fired a gun directly at the jogger, striking him in the right calf, according to the CMPD.

As the victim tried to get away, the suspect fired again, hitting the man in the left hand, police said. A passing vehicle was also struck during the shooting. No one inside was hurt, according to investigators.

Police said Montgomery was found standing in the intersection of Sharon and Woodhaven Roads. As officers approached to arrest him, he began to arrest and a struggle ensued, according to the CMPD.

Montgomery was eventually taken into custody. Police said the firearm found in the suspect’s possession was reported stolen on Sept. 16.

According to the CMPD, the suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury; assault with a deadly weapon; shooting into an occupied vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon; robbery with a dangerous object; assault on a government official; firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a stolen firearm.

Stephen Montgomery is facing multiple charges following a weekend shooting in south Charlotte.
Stephen Montgomery is facing multiple charges following a weekend shooting in south Charlotte.(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Download the free WBTV News app to get updates sent directly to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man suspected of a reported bank robbery at Wells Fargo near UNCW on Sept. 20, 2023
Police arrest man suspected of robbing Wells Fargo near UNCW
Laquilia Lynn McKenzie
Woman charged with murder in Bladen County homicide investigation
Hayes is accused of hitting and killing 61-year-old Michael Bernard near Carolina Beach Road...
‘The last thing you want to do is drive off’: Wilmington PD speaks out on recent hit-and-runs
Parker Sumrell was just 16 years old when he died by suicide
WITHOUT WARNING: Parents share heartache of twin son’s suicide
Investigation ongoing after one person injured in Whiteville shooting

Latest News

Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
2 Halifax County Deputies injured in multi-county chase, carjacking
Johnson said she wished ReBuild NC could have been more transparent with her future living...
‘I know I can’t fix it because I don’t have the money to do it’: ReBuild NC under scrutiny from homeowners who say damages have gone unrepaired
Neighbors wary of new development proposal in Ash in Brunswick County
Neighbors wary of new development proposal in Ash in Brunswick County
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC and Genesis Block collaborate on Block Eatz food incubator to help local culinary entrepreneurs