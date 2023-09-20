Senior Connect
CFPUA to receive funding to help replace lead service lines

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will receive funding to replace lead service lines, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure announced Wednesday.

Division officials announced 30 utilities and communities in the state which will receive funding for projects to find and replace lead lines.

“For the first time, we have significant funding available specifically to address the issue of lead service lines and our goal is to use this investment to replace every affected line in the state,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “These awards are a strong first step toward that goal.”

Of the 30 approved applications, CFPUA requested the highest amount for its project at $4,161,150.

The utility was granted $2,912,805 in Lead Service Line Replacement principal forgiveness loans, which are similar to grants, and $1,248,345 in low-interest loans.

